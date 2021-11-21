Lost Children | Athens | November 23

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents a lecture on the post-war Greek adoption movement, which saw some 4,000 children sent overseas. “Voices of the Lost Children of Greece, 1948-1968” is a joint lecture by the Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature at the Centerfor Hellenic Studies at King’s College London, Gonda Van Steen, who is the author of “Adoption, Memory, and Cold War Greece,” and Mary Cardaras, an associate professor at California State University, East Bay, and a Greek-born adoptee herself. The lecture can be viewed both live and online, with registration via the ASCSA’s website, and starts at 7 p.m. local time.

ASCSA, Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou, tel 213.000.2400, ascsa.edu.gr