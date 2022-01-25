leak-puts-hollywood-film-plans-in-jeopardy

Thisavros Dam is one of the locations the production company is said to be planning to use.

A leak about a Hollywood production company’s plans to shoot a film in Drama in northern Greece is threatening to pull the plug on the project amid confidentiality concerns.

The issue broke out after dozens of reports emerged in Greek online media over the weekend, relaying information leaked – in an apparent excess of pride – by the president of the Regional Council of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Christos Papatheodorou, of an upcoming film starring acclaimed actor Robert De Niro.

The US company’s Greek partners are now scrambling to salvage the project, which, Kathimerini understands, also stars Jamie Foxx and was slated to start shooting in April.

According to sources, the film’s director and his team were in the area about a month ago, scouting this attractive corner of Greece for locations, including Thisavros Dam, Aggitis Cave and the Drama Institute of Tobacco.