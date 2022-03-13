new-look-for-central-athens-with-museum-makeover

The first step towards the expansion and renovation of the National Archaeological Museum in Athens was taken on Friday after the Museum Council of Greece approved the technical criteria upon which relevant architectural studies will be drafted.

The revamped museum will have an underground car park, dining areas, a new garden and entrance, and will harness natural light to highlight exhibits and spaces. The museum’s priority is to showcase the Greek civilization through exhibits spanning the centuries.

However, it will not be limited only to ancient Greek art, as it will also seek to open new paths into contemporary art. The plan stipulates that the main exhibition space will increase to 11,000 square meters from 7,800, while spaces intended for temporary exhibitions will be expanded to 1,430 sq.m. from 400 sq.m.