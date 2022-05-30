CULTURE

Runciman Award winner to be announced next month

Runciman Award winner to be announced next month

Eight titles have been short-listed for this year’s Runciman Award, which is expected to be announced next month. 

These are Nektaria Anastasiadou’s debut novel, “A Recipe For Daphne” (American University of Cairo Press); Booker winner Pat Barker’s “The Women of Troy,” (Penguin); “The Byzantine Sinbad” (Harvard UP) by Michael Andreopoulos; “John Craxton: A Life of Gifts” (Yale UP), a new biography of the British painter by Ian Collins; “Eleftherios Venizelos: The Making of a Greek Statesman, 1864-1914” (C Hurst & Co), by former UK ambassador to Greece and academic Michael Llewellyn-Smith; British historian Mark Mazower’s “The Greek Revolution: 1821 and the Making of Modern Europe” (Penguin); Ruth Padel’s Crete and London-set novel “Daughters of the Labyrinth” (Little Brown); and “Greece from Junta to Crisis: Modernization, Transition and Diversity” by University of Birmingham professor Dimitris Tziovas.

The prize is given by The Anglo-Hellenic League annually for the best book published for the first time in English in the previous year about Greece or on a Greek subject. 

The award, which is worth £10,000, is sponsored by the AC Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the AG Leventis Foundation.

Last year’s award went to Roderick Beaton’s “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation” (Allen Lane). 

The announcement of this year’s winner and the award ceremony will take place on Monday June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall of King’s College London, on The Strand, London.

For more information click here.

Books Literature
READ MORE
2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader
CULTURE

2006 Nobel laureate Pamuk probed for insulting leader

‘A Cesura in Inertia’: A book by Portosalte on Manos
CULTURE

‘A Cesura in Inertia’: A book by Portosalte on Manos

Death of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts
CULTURE

Death of Corfu-based writer Maria Strani-Potts

Publishers join forces for Greek release of Harari’s ‘Unstoppable Us’
CULTURE

Publishers join forces for Greek release of Harari’s ‘Unstoppable Us’

Athens: The enduring city
CULTURE

Athens: The enduring city

Shedding light on the mystery of Max Merten
GERRIT HAMANN

Shedding light on the mystery of Max Merten