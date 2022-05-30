Runciman Award winner to be announced next month
Eight titles have been short-listed for this year’s Runciman Award, which is expected to be announced next month.
These are Nektaria Anastasiadou’s debut novel, “A Recipe For Daphne” (American University of Cairo Press); Booker winner Pat Barker’s “The Women of Troy,” (Penguin); “The Byzantine Sinbad” (Harvard UP) by Michael Andreopoulos; “John Craxton: A Life of Gifts” (Yale UP), a new biography of the British painter by Ian Collins; “Eleftherios Venizelos: The Making of a Greek Statesman, 1864-1914” (C Hurst & Co), by former UK ambassador to Greece and academic Michael Llewellyn-Smith; British historian Mark Mazower’s “The Greek Revolution: 1821 and the Making of Modern Europe” (Penguin); Ruth Padel’s Crete and London-set novel “Daughters of the Labyrinth” (Little Brown); and “Greece from Junta to Crisis: Modernization, Transition and Diversity” by University of Birmingham professor Dimitris Tziovas.
The prize is given by The Anglo-Hellenic League annually for the best book published for the first time in English in the previous year about Greece or on a Greek subject.
The award, which is worth £10,000, is sponsored by the AC Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the AG Leventis Foundation.
Last year’s award went to Roderick Beaton’s “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation” (Allen Lane).
The announcement of this year’s winner and the award ceremony will take place on Monday June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall of King’s College London, on The Strand, London.
For more information click here.
Starting tomorrow, we shall be introducing on eight successive days each of our eight wonderful, short-listed books for #Runciman2022. The pressure mounts! Who will win this year’s prestigious award of £10,000? Who will give the winner’s speech on 13 June? pic.twitter.com/31Q3AJlKnZ
— The Anglo-Hellenic League Runciman Award (@RuncimanAward) May 29, 2022