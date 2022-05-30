Runciman Award winner to be announced next month

Eight titles have been short-listed for this year’s Runciman Award, which is expected to be announced next month.

These are Nektaria Anastasiadou’s debut novel, “A Recipe For Daphne” (American University of Cairo Press); Booker winner Pat Barker’s “The Women of Troy,” (Penguin); “The Byzantine Sinbad” (Harvard UP) by Michael Andreopoulos; “John Craxton: A Life of Gifts” (Yale UP), a new biography of the British painter by Ian Collins; “Eleftherios Venizelos: The Making of a Greek Statesman, 1864-1914” (C Hurst & Co), by former UK ambassador to Greece and academic Michael Llewellyn-Smith; British historian Mark Mazower’s “The Greek Revolution: 1821 and the Making of Modern Europe” (Penguin); Ruth Padel’s Crete and London-set novel “Daughters of the Labyrinth” (Little Brown); and “Greece from Junta to Crisis: Modernization, Transition and Diversity” by University of Birmingham professor Dimitris Tziovas.

The prize is given by The Anglo-Hellenic League annually for the best book published for the first time in English in the previous year about Greece or on a Greek subject.

The award, which is worth £10,000, is sponsored by the AC Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the AG Leventis Foundation.

Last year’s award went to Roderick Beaton’s “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation” (Allen Lane).

The announcement of this year’s winner and the award ceremony will take place on Monday June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall of King’s College London, on The Strand, London.

