Entrance to the Acropolis Museum on Monday, June 20, will be reduced to half price to mark the 13th anniversary of the opening of the attraction.

The reduced, 5-euro rate will apply throughout the day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 3 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy music from the Woodwind Quintet of the Athens State Orchestra on the ground floor of the building. [AMNA]