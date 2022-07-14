Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port

A visitor looks at the ruins as he swims at the underwater archaeological park of the ancient port of Amathus in Limassol, July 9. [Reuters]

Cyprus has opened its first underwater archaeological park, offering visitors a glimpse of history at one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors.

The now-submerged harbour lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312/311 BC and 294 BC, when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between two sucessors of Alexander the Great. It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, though experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either.

Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives. [Reuters]