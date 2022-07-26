New book by Evangelos Venizelos to be presented on Tuesday

The book “Ekdoches Polemou 2009-2022” (War Versions 2009-2022) by Evangelos Venizelos, former deputy prime minister and finance minister, will be presented on Tuesday in the garden of the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens.

In the book, published by Patakis, Venizelos outlines the events and circumstances behind the Greek economic crisis in the form of an extensive discussion with prominent journalist George Kouvaras.

He discusses the foreground and background of this period in relation to crucial events, the negotiations with other European governments, European institutions, the International Monetary Fund, representatives of the international banking industry and the market, social reactions, and the resilience of European democracy.