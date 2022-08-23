Project launched to save sea’s archaeological treasures

With underwater archaeological sites threatened by human and natural factors, a new research project called ClepsYdra has been launched to help save their maritime treasures.

Coordinated by the Laboratory of Geophysical-Satellite Remote Sensing & Archaeoenvironment (GeoSat ReSeArch Lab) of the Institute of Mediterranean Studies (IMS), the project will address the threats to underwater archaeological sites posed by both anthropogenic and natural factors such as salinity, the movement of water and sand, seaweed, coastal erosion and others.

It will also improve accessibility to information on the current status of submerged archaeological sites, support the promotion of these sites and raise awareness among local communities.

Areas of interest include a number of sites in eastern Crete (Koufonissi, Chrysi, Ierapetra) which have undergone significant landscape changes.