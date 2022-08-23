CULTURE

Project launched to save sea’s archaeological treasures

Project launched to save sea’s archaeological treasures

With underwater archaeological sites threatened by human and natural factors, a new research project called ClepsYdra has been launched to help save their maritime treasures.

Coordinated by the Laboratory of Geophysical-Satellite Remote Sensing & Archaeoenvironment (GeoSat ReSeArch Lab) of the Institute of Mediterranean Studies (IMS), the project will address the threats to underwater archaeological sites posed by both anthropogenic and natural factors such as salinity, the movement of water and sand, seaweed, coastal erosion and others.

It will also improve accessibility to information on the current status of submerged archaeological sites, support the promotion of these sites and raise awareness among local communities.

Areas of interest include a number of sites in eastern Crete (Koufonissi, Chrysi, Ierapetra) which have undergone significant landscape changes.

Archaeology Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plans to guard monuments against climate change
CULTURE

Plans to guard monuments against climate change

Plan in pipeline to protect, showcase Acropolis walls
CULTURE

Plan in pipeline to protect, showcase Acropolis walls

The ancient riddle of Evia’s ‘dragon houses’
CULTURE

The ancient riddle of Evia’s ‘dragon houses’

Ancient Greece in Melbourne
CULTURE

Ancient Greece in Melbourne

Connecting ancient Asclepieia
CULTURE

Connecting ancient Asclepieia

Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port
CULTURE

Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port