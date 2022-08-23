Plan in pipeline to protect, showcase Acropolis walls

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Monday that the main objective of a strategic plan for the Acropolis’ fortification walls is to create a roadmap of the interventions needed to ensure their stability and to highlight their archaeological and historical value.

“All the resources for the project have been secured, as it is part of a wider program for the restoration and rehabilitation of the Acropolis monuments, which is being financed by the Recovery Fund, with a total budget of 10 million euros,” she said, noting that the project entails that all phases of the monument’s history are treated with respect.

The current form of the Acropolis wall is the result of successive interventions from the Classical period (5th century BC) through the late Roman period to the present day, which, in most cases, lack distinctive features, so that their dating, based on morphological characteristics, is often uncertain.