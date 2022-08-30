CULTURE

Film restoration lab to safeguard Greece’s cinematic treasures

Film restoration lab to safeguard Greece’s cinematic treasures

The Culture Ministry is investing in the protection and promotion of Greek film heritage with a project for a Digital Film Restoration Laboratory at the Greek Film Archive.

The project has a budget of 2,028,957 euros. 

Backed by the Recovery Fund, it consists of the creation of special facilities and equipment necessary for the restoration and digitization.

This means the transfer of films from analogue (35mm and 16mm films) to digital formats (DCP for cinemas, Pro-res, HD or other types of files for broadcasting, home video and VOD).

