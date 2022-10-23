CULTURE

ERT3 launching documentary series to commemorate ‘Ohi’ Day

ERT3 launching documentary series to commemorate ‘Ohi’ Day

State broadcaster ERT3 will be showing a series of documentaries on World War II and the atrocities committed by the Nazis, starting on Monday and ending on Friday, a national holiday marking Greece’s entry into the war on the side of the Allies against the Axis. 

Apart from several excellent documentaries from France and Germany on subjects like the persecution of the Roma, the Auschwitz Trials and the bankers who backed Hitler, the series will also include the premiere of four documentaries produced by ERT3 in 2021, based on interviews with 70 women narrating how they survived the Nazi occupation in Greece.

Documentary Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
First known map of night sky found in old parchment
CULTURE

First known map of night sky found in old parchment

Echoes of sacred past unearthed on Despotiko
CULTURE

Echoes of sacred past unearthed on Despotiko

NAM to showcase Eros statues for the first time
CULTURE

NAM to showcase Eros statues for the first time

Tech’s impact on hospitality, education and culture – watch live
GREEK-BRITISH SYMPOSIUM

Tech’s impact on hospitality, education and culture – watch live

The shantytowns of the 1920s that grew into a city
CULTURE

The shantytowns of the 1920s that grew into a city

Two old Athens cinemas await site restoration to reopen
CULTURE

Two old Athens cinemas await site restoration to reopen