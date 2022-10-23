ERT3 launching documentary series to commemorate ‘Ohi’ Day

State broadcaster ERT3 will be showing a series of documentaries on World War II and the atrocities committed by the Nazis, starting on Monday and ending on Friday, a national holiday marking Greece’s entry into the war on the side of the Allies against the Axis.

Apart from several excellent documentaries from France and Germany on subjects like the persecution of the Roma, the Auschwitz Trials and the bankers who backed Hitler, the series will also include the premiere of four documentaries produced by ERT3 in 2021, based on interviews with 70 women narrating how they survived the Nazi occupation in Greece.