A museum for Athens natives

A museum for Athens natives

The Greek capital and its older denizens are the subject of a new museum that opened this week in Plaka.

A passion project spearheaded by the director of the historic Association of Athenians, historian and journalist Eleftherios Skiadas, the Athenian Museum showcases a wonderful collection of art, heirlooms and memorabilia related to the so-called “natives” of the Greek capital, that is families who were there during its transformation into a modern city.

“It is small in size but huge in value,” Skiadas said at Tuesday’s opening of the museum, which is located on Kekropos Street in a listed building that has served as the association’s headquarters since WWII.

Museum Athens

