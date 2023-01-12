National Gallery in Athens to have late opening on Wednesdays

The National Gallery–Alexandros Soutsos Museum in Athens is changing its opening hours from January 16, with the main difference being late opening on Wednesdays.

As the gallery said in an announcement, the changes seek to facilitate the public’s access to the its permanent collections and temporary exhibitions.

In that context, the gallery will remain open every Wednesday – a day when most shops close early in the afternoon – until 9 p.m., while on Sundays it will continue to operate until 6 p.m.

On the flip side, closing time will be 5 p.m., instead of the current 6 p.m., on all other days, except Tuesday, when the gallery remains closed.

The new opening hours are: Mon, Thu-Sat: 10.00-17.00; Tue: closed; Wed: 10.00-21.00; Sun: 10.00-18.00. Entrance tickets will be available up to one hour before closing time.