NEWS

Papariga to bow out as Communist MP after 30 years

[InTime News]

Aleka Papariga, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), will not contest the next election for the party, thus bringing to an end a 30-year stint as MP.

The KKE said the party made the decision with the agreement of Papariga, 77, who headed the party from 1991 to 2013.

Current general secretary Dimitris Koutsoubas will be a KKE candidate in three constituencies – northern Athens, Thessaloniki A and Fthiotida – in the upcoming elections.

Heading the party’s state slate will be Thanasis Pafilis, central committee member and party’s parliamentary group leader.

Politics

