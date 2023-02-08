Tracing the 20th century’s most critical moments

A group of women, members of the United Panhellenic Organization of Youth (EPON), are seen at the village of Psari, in Messinia, in 1941. EPON was a Greek left wing resistance organization that was active during the German occupation of Greece in World War II. [Photo archive of N. Margaris]

Hundreds of archives, thousands of printed publications, unique works of art, an important collection of newspapers, magazines, posters and leaflets will be presented to the public on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Contemporary Social History Archives (ASKI).

Over its 30-year history ASKI has collected millions of records, making it undoubtedly one of the most important archival institutions for the 20th century in Greece.

The multimodal History Festival at the Athens Municipal Arts Center, Eleftherias Park, from February 9 to 19, will have daily events with free admission – thematic discussions, workshops, documentary screenings, historical walks, with the participation of academics, researchers, teachers and artists living in Greece and abroad.

The central exhibition is titled “When Everything Is Possible! 4 Moments from the 20th Century,” and will include rare items from the ASCI collections.