Ancient seal fragment returns home from Sweden

After 100 years in a museum in the city of Uppsala, near the Swedish capital of Stockholm, a fragment of a unique clay cylinder seal manufactured in the ancient city of Asine during the Bronze Age was returned to its birthplace in Argolida, southern Greece and reunited with a fragment exhibited at the Archaeological Museum of Nafplio.

The fragment was handed over to Culture Minister Lina Mendoni by Swedish Ambassador to Greece Johan Borgstam, during a special ceremony.

The fragment of the 4,000-year-old cylinder seal was found during an archaeological excavation in 1922 initiated by the then heir to the Swedish throne, Gustaf Adolf, later King Gustaf VI Adolf.

The fragment had been in the possession of the Uppsala University Museum in Sweden, but the Swedish government decided to grant permission for it to be handed over to the Archaeological Museum of Nafplio.