Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday

Admission to archaeological sites and historical monuments across the country will be free of charge on Tuesday, International Day for Monuments and Sites, the Culture Ministry has announced.

The day, also known as World Heritage Day, was established in 1983 by UNESCO and the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

The theme of this year’s event is “Heritage Changes” and focuses on the crucial issue of climate action and its relation to cultural heritage.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites is held on April 18 each year around the world. The aim is to promote awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage, the vulnerability of sites and monuments, and the efforts required for their protection and conservation.