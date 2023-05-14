CULTURE

Piano City comes to Athens

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

Pianist Elke Robersscheuten performs in the National Garden of Athens on Friday as a part of the three-day Piano City Athens Festival which ends on Sunday.

Having inspired thousands of people in Berlin, where it started, New York, Milan and other cities around the world, the festival is taking place for the first time in Athens, which has transformed into a huge piano hall with free concerts in the city center, museums, parks, conservatories, the airport and even in the homes of the participating artists.

The performance at the National Garden on Friday was the first. The festival covers all genres including classical, rock, jazz, pop and soul. It is held under the auspices of the Culture Ministry in cooperation with the Attica Regional Authority and other organizations.

