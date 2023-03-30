CULTURE

A music collector shares his joy

A music collector shares his joy

The Athens Conservatory is holding a special event on Monday in honor of music collector Stathis Arfanis, who donated more than 30,000 records – mostly classical and opera and many rare – to the state music school. ‘I could keep them locked up in my house, caressing them like many mad collectors do. Yes, I’m a mad collector too, but I like to share; I enjoy them when others enjoy them,’ he tells Kathimerini. Arfanis is also passionate about early Greek melodrama. ‘We have forgotten this wonderful chapter of our recent cultural history,’ he says. ‘If it were not for institutions like the Athens Conservatory, our entire musical history would end up in the trash,’ he says, mentioning the discovery at an Athens landfill of the sheet music for Pavlos Carrer’s ‘Kyra Frosini’ from 1868. 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Music students stage protest concert
IMAGES

Music students stage protest concert

Victor Vernicos becomes Greece’s youngest-ever Eurovision contestant
CULTURE

Victor Vernicos becomes Greece’s youngest-ever Eurovision contestant

A futuristic journey with Yannis Markopoulos
CULTURE

A futuristic journey with Yannis Markopoulos

Capital to see in New Year with music, fireworks
IMAGES

Capital to see in New Year with music, fireworks

Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced
IMAGES

Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos joins Academy of Athens
CULTURE

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos joins Academy of Athens