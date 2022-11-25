CULTURE

Revisiting Classical studies

The future of Classics is the focus of a four-day international conference organized in the Greek capital by the Academy of Athens, the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences and Humanities, and the Center for the Greek Language.

Amid calls for revisiting the history of race and racism within the field from scholars such as the Dominical-born Princeton professor Dan-el Padilla Peralta, the conference titled “The Future of the Past: Why Classical Studies Still Matter” looks into ways that teaching can be renewed with the help of digital technology, but also the field’s connection with postcolonial studies, gender studies, and so on.

The event, which wraps up Saturday, is livestreamed on the Athens Academy website. [AP]

Education Conference

