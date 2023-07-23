Verdi opera returns to Herod Atticus Theater

Leo Muscato and the Greek National Opera return to the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens this week with the Italian director’s 2018 production of “Nabucco,” the first major opera by Giuseppe Verdi.

The Jews conquered and exiled to Babylon by King Nabucco (Nebuchadnezzar II) are shown hiding in the basement of a synagogue, while the Babylonians’ uniforms are similar to those of the Nazis.

The opera will be staged for four nights, on Wednesday and Thursday and again over the weekend.