CULTURE

Verdi opera returns to Herod Atticus Theater

Verdi opera returns to Herod Atticus Theater
[Dimitris Sakalakis]

Leo Muscato and the Greek National Opera return to the Herod Atticus Theater in Athens this week with the Italian director’s 2018 production of “Nabucco,” the first major opera by Giuseppe Verdi.

The Jews conquered and exiled to Babylon by King Nabucco (Nebuchadnezzar II) are shown hiding in the basement of a synagogue, while the Babylonians’ uniforms are similar to those of the Nazis.

The opera will be staged for four nights, on Wednesday and Thursday and again over the weekend. 

Culture Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Festival dedicated to Maria Callas on centenary of her birth
CULTURE

Festival dedicated to Maria Callas on centenary of her birth

Lefteris Volanis’ analogue synthesizer
CULTURE

Lefteris Volanis’ analogue synthesizer

Most Brits support ‘cultural partnership’ for Parthenon sculptures’ return to Greece, poll finds
CULTURE

Most Brits support ‘cultural partnership’ for Parthenon sculptures’ return to Greece, poll finds

Otto regalia found at Tatoi
CULTURE

Otto regalia found at Tatoi

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave
KLEON

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave

Archaeological sites brace for heatwave
CULTURE

Archaeological sites brace for heatwave