Archaeological sites brace for heatwave

In view of the high temperatures forecast for the coming days, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has ordered increased precautionary measures at archaeological sites.

At the Acropolis sun shades will be installed while, in cooperation with the Red Cross, free water will be distributed when the days are at their hottest. 

Authorities are also considering interrupting the opening hours of certain archaeological sites at specific times.

For its part, the Panhellenic Union of Antiquities Custodians (PEYFA) has called on the ministry to issue the necessary instructions for dealing with the impending heatwave, both for workers and visitors. 

