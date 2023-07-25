CULTURE

Heatwave closing Acropolis again

Authorities have ordered the Acropolis to close from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday as temperatures climb to the 40-Celsius mark.

The iconic site has been closed during the hottest part of the day for several days over the past two weeks as Greece struggles with a persistent heatwave that has sent the thermometer in many parts of the country soaring to as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday is also expected to be a scorcher, though the hot weather is seen easing as of Thursday.

