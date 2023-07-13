NEWS

Culture Ministry implements measures to protect tourists to the Acropolis during heatwave

The Culture Ministry has taken measures to protect visitors at the site of the Acropolis during the heatwave, it announced on Thursday.

Minister Lina Mendoni paid a visit to the site early in the morning, the ministry shared in social media posts, while the Hellenic Red Cross responded to a ministry request and has distributed at least 20,000 bottles of water to visitors for free, as well as information on managing the extreme heat. [AMNA]

Weather Tourism

