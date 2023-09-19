CULTURE

First film in Ancient Greek

The world’s first feature film entirely in Ancient Greek has been produced by graduates of the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium specialized in classical languages and with a deep passion for ancient culture and the art of cinema.

Titled “Frogs,” produced by Iuvenalis Pictures, it is an amateur film made by volunteers on a limited budget.

“As graduates in classical studies (Ancient Greek and Latin), we felt an urgent need to support and promote the study of the Ancient Greek language and its literature. With ‘Frogs’ we aim to bring classical literature to a modern audience, while encouraging the study of all its aspects,” said Thibaut Lejeune, speaking on behalf of Iuvenalis Pictures. 

Film

