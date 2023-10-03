CULTURE

‘Behind the Haystacks’ named Greek nomination for foreign language Oscar

‘Behind the Haystacks’ named Greek nomination for foreign language Oscar

A 2022 drama inspired by the refugee crisis will be the Greek nomination in the foreign language film category of the 2024 Oscars, the Culture Ministry has announced.

“Behind the Haystacks,” directed by newcomer Asimina Proedrou, was selected by a seven-member committee constituted exclusively for making the nomination.

The committee deemed that the film “introduces a proposal for creative rendering and artistic presentation of the causes of the moral and economic crisis facing the country with clarity, directness and sensitivity, thus contributing to the rationalization of the real and aesthetic chaos, a prerequisite for self-awareness and liberation from confusion,” the ministry said in a statement.

All entries for the Foreign Language Film Award will be viewed by am Oscars committee whose members will select by secret ballot the five official nominations.

“A tragic incident on Greece’s northern border strikes a local family of three, pushing them to face their own personal impasses, while having to deeply consider the price for their actions” is how movie database website IMDB summarizes the film’s plot.

The film stars Stathis Stamoulakatos, Eleni Ouzounidou, Evgenia Lavda, Christos Kontogeorgis, Dina Mihailidou and Paschalis Tsarouhas.

 

Film Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cooperation an award-winning formula
CULTURE

Cooperation an award-winning formula

First film in Ancient Greek
CULTURE

First film in Ancient Greek

In ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ the wedding’s in Greece and the formula feels ancient
MOVIE REVIEW

In ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,’ the wedding’s in Greece and the formula feels ancient

Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film wins Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival
CULTURE

Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film wins Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival

Woody Allen is Athens bound
NEWS

Woody Allen is Athens bound

Lanthimos premiering ‘creepy gothic thriller’ in Venice
CULTURE

Lanthimos premiering ‘creepy gothic thriller’ in Venice