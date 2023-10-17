CULTURE

Shackled skeletons await shelter

The tender for the final design and construction of a permanent roof for the mysterious ancient shackled skeletons that were found in 2016 during excavations for the construction of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens will reportedly be announced by the end of November.

The famous group burial of 79 human skeletons was discovered by Dr Stella Chrysoulakis and their identity still remains a mystery. Conservators stress the bones urgently need shelter, as their condition has seriously deteriorated.

The finds, which were originally preserved in situ, have since the beginning of 2023 been transferred under the responsibility and care of the Directorate for the Restoration of Ancient Monuments to an adjacent, temporary location, where they have been encased in special structures, under controlled environmental conditions.

