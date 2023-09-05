CULTURE

Cap on Acropolis visitor numbers comes into effect

[Nikos Kokkalias]

A new scheme was launched on Monday at the Acropolis site in Athens to avoid overcrowding and to protect the monuments. From this point on, the daily cap on visitors will be 20,000.

Speaking to Alpha TV, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the measure was being taken to avoid an excessive number of parallel visits, especially in the morning hours, during which large crowds have been observed. The 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. opening hours have a limit on the number of visitors allowed to enter the site each hour.

“The limits apply to everyone. They concern groups, cruises and individual visitors,” Mendoni said. “A certain number of visitors will be allowed in each hour. For example, the 8-9 a.m. period has 3,000 people. You can’t have 3,000+1 visitors. This results in visitors having a greater opportunity to properly tour and enjoy this major site,” the minister said.

The ticket will be issued electronically from ticket.gr. 

Archaeology Tourism Culture

