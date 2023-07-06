CULTURE

Erechtheion fragment to return to Athens

A marble fragment from the Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis will be voluntarily returned to Greece from Lyon by the Prefecture of the Rhone on Thursday.

The architectural fragment, which dates to the 5th century BC, bears an egg-and-leaf sculpted decoration and is originally from the upper architectural section of the Erechtheion, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The fragment was turned over to the prefecture on behalf of a French citizen, Jacqueline Junelles, who had been in possession of the fragment since the 1970s.

Junelles said the fragment was removed from the Acropolis in the 1930s. It will be presented to Greek Ambassador Dimitrios Zevelakis. [AMNA]

