US company acquires distribution rights to Greek series Milky Way

Fifth Season, an American company behind the creation of TV series such as “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO) and “Severance” (Apple TV+) as well as films such as “The Lost Daughter”, acquired the global distribution rights to the Greek teen drama series “Milky Way,” directed by Vasilis Kekakos.

“Milky Way” is an eight-part coming-of-age story centered on an unwanted pregnancy that’s written and directed by Vasilis Kekatos, who won the Palme d’Or and the Queer Palm at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for his short film “The Distance Between Us and the Sky.”

Produced by Foss Productions in association with Play2Place and in co-production with Greek broadcaster Mega TV, the show marks the first acquisition of a Greek series by Fifth Season, the production and distribution company formerly known as Endeavor Content.

“Milky Way” is set to launch in Greece on November 2 on Mega and Vodafone TV On Demand, and will premiere its third episode on November 10 at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

Set in a remote mountain town, “Milky Way” follows high school senior Maria, whose dream of becoming a dancer is halted when she’s impregnated by her long-time boyfriend, Tasos. Her parents expect her to become a married teen mom, which isolates her from friends. The arrival of Joe, a newcomer from Athens, sparks a special bond. Maria faces constant twists and adventures, questioning societal expectations. On a transformative journey, she must decide between conforming or defying norms to shape her destiny.

The project was shot over seven months. A multitude of actors participate in it, among them: Corinna Dullaart, Konstantinos Georgopoulos, Nikolakis Zeginoglou, Andreas Constantinou, Iulika Skafidas, Themis Bazakas, Akylas Karazisis, Argyris Bakirtzis, Maria Kallimani, Sofia Kokkali, Prometheus Aliferopoulos, Tonia Sotiropoulou, Gerasimos Skiadaresis, Styliana Ioannou, Natalia Swift, Aphrodite Kapokaki, Evangelia Kamara, Ioko Ioannis Kotidis, Xenia Dania, Stavros Tsoumanis, Vicky Maidanoglou, Geo Pakitsas, Kassiopi Klepkou, Maria Mamouri, Alexandros Voulgaris.

[Kathimerini/Variety]