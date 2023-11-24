Alexander the Great worshiped in ancient Iraq, archaeologists find

A bust of Alexander the Great that is on display at the British Museum in London. [British Museum]

An inscription written in Aramaic and Greek that means “giver of the two brothers,” and a coin, a silver drachma, suggest to archaeologists at the British Museum in London the discovery of a temple in Iraq that was built at the request of Alexander the Great and was dedicated to Greek deities and to the warrior king himself.

Archaeologists at the museum who are excavating the ancient Sumerian city of Girsu, in the modern-day town of Tello, last year unearthed the remains of a 4,000-year-old ancient temple. They believe that within the site there was a Greek temple dedicated to Alexander and his “brother,” the demigod Hercules.

They found gifts that would normally be given after a battle, figures of soldiers and horsemen, while not ruling out the possibility that Alexander passed through the place on his way back to Babylon just before he died in 323 BC.