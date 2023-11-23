Athens gets into the holiday mood

Central Athens was imbued with a festive atmosphere on Thursday, as the 17-meter Christmas tree in Syntagma Square was lit by the mayor of the Greek capital, Kostas Bakoyannis.

Along with the tree, a total of 24,000 LED lights lit up around the square, which immediately spread their glow and magic to the people who had gathered for the occasion.

Some 83 kilometers of LED garlands and light tubes will illuminate trees and columns in the city, along with more than 3,800 aerial and arched LED ornaments.

A total of 44 trees, large balloons and teddy bears will decorate 37 squares in the city, which will have 10 Christmas villages in as many squares.