CULTURE

City of Athens inaugurates new public reading library

Athens Book Space, an initiative by the capital’s municipal authority to promote reading, has been inaugurated at Eleftherias Park on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue.

Inspired by the Athenian Agora, the new public library offers print and digital content that can be enjoyed on-site.
Its collection includes books in other languages apart from Greek and will soon include audiobooks and books for people with reading disabilities.

To use the Athens Book Space, guests must display a valid identity card, passport or driving license.

Literature City Life

