Museum revives historical figures in 3D

A hologram of politician and museum patron Lambros Eutaxias (1905-1996) greets visitors at the Museum of the City of Athens in downtown Klafthmonos Square.

The institution, which is dedicated to the Greek capital’s modern history, is celebrating 50 years since its founding and launched a digital initiative on Wednesday aimed at making the visitor experience more interactive and entertaining, with holograms not just of Eutaxias, who lived in one of the buildings the museum is housed in, but also of King Otto and Queen Amalia, who lived in the other as they waited for their palace (present-day Parliament) to be built.

Among the museum’s star displays are a model of Athens as it was in 1842, created by architect Ioannis Travlos, and a monumental oil painting by French artist Jacques Carrey from 1674, which depicts the Parthenon before it was blown up by Francesco Morosini.