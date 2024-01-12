Haris Alexiou makes global playlist

Legendary Greek singer Haris Alexiou, 73, has ranked among the 35 artists from 50 countries whose songs are featured on the Equal Global playlist of the popular music platform, Spotify, as well as on corresponding local playlists.

The Equal playlist, created by Spotify in 2020, is a global initiative that aims to eliminate the gender gap in the music industry so that women artists, composers and producers have the representation and visibility they deserve.

Alexiou was chosen by Spotify as the ambassador of this initiative for the first quarter of the new year, with her photo being the cover of Equal Greece. She is on the playlist with “Fyge,” from her recent album “Reworks.”