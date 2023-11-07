CULTURE

Unpublished Nana Mouskouri gems in one double album

Minos EMI/Universal is releasing a double CD album in 249 countries of previously unpublished Greek songs recorded by the legendary Nana Mouskouri from the mid-1950s and the early 1960s at the National Radio Foundation.

Featuring 24 songs by the likes of Attik and Manos Hadjidakis and great conductors like Gerasimos Lavranos and Mimis Plessas leading the foundation’s Light Music Orchestra, the album showcases the singer’s incredible ability to make a diverse range of music her own.

“She emerged into the international voice of the genuine poets of Greek song,” said the director of the state broadcaster ERT’s music radio stations, Fotis Apergis, at the recent presentation of the project.

“I never expected to be told that these songs, which I remember so well, still exist after all these years,” said Mouskouri, 89. “I’m going back home.” 

Music

