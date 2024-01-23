CULTURE

‘Poor Things’ nominated for 11 Oscars

“Poor Things” by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos will compete with “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and other films for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

Other best picture nominees announced for the 96th Oscars included “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro” and “American Fiction.”

Lanthimos’ film, an Irish/British/US production starring Emma Stone as a woman revived from the dead, picked up 11 nominations, two behind “Oppenheimer,” which outpaced all other films with 13 nominations, including acting nods for stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

“Poor Things” is nominated for best picture, while Lanthimos has been nominated for best director. 

The film’s stars Emma Stone has been nominated for best actress and Mark Ruffalo for best supporting actor.

Lanthimos’ film is also in the running for best cinematography (Robbie Ryan), best production design (James Price, Heath, Zsuzsa Mikalek), best film editing (Yorgos Mavropsaridis), best costume design (Holly Waddington), best makeup and hair (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston) and best original score (Jerskin Fendrix).

Winners of the golden statuettes will be announced at a Hollywood ceremony on March 10. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return as host. [AP/Reuters/Kathimerini]

