Temple of Poseidon at Sounio to get new lighting

A new lighting system will be installed at the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, the Culture Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Greece’s Central Archaeological Council approved a relevant study, which was prepared by the office of lighting expert Eleftheria Deko and her associates, and sponsored by Mytilineos company in collaboration with the ministry. Deko is responsible for the new lighting of the Parthenon.

The goal is to improve the current system and showcase the monument and its immediate surroundings without interventions or alterations to its character. The new lights will make the monument’s size and design more perceptible and be environmentally friendly, offering significant energy savings, the ministry said.

“Twenty years after the installation of the existing lighting at the Temple of Poseidon during the Olympic Games, the physical wear and tear of time, failures and alterations in the light fixtures that resulted in the alteration of the lighting, require the installation of a modern lighting system,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.



