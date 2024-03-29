CULTURE

Man arrested for illegal excavation at Philippi archaeological site

Man arrested for illegal excavation at Philippi archaeological site
[Hellenic Police/InTime News]

A 53-year-old man has appeared before a prosecutor in the northern city of Kavala on suspicion of conducting an illegal excavation at the archaeological site of Philippi.

Police said the man, equipped with a metal detector, earphones, a small carving tool and an improvised digging tool, conducted the illegal dig on the site on Wednesday evening.

A subsequent search of his home yielded two lead objects and two ancient Roman coins, which an archaeologist deemed fell within the law on the protection of antiquities.

Philippi is the location of the oldest Neolithic settlement in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and one of the largest in the Balkans. Saint Paul founded the first Christian church on European soil at Philippi in AD 49-50.

Culture Crime Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece
CULTURE

Thirty important antiquities returned from US to Greece

Pair arrested for illegal possession of antiquities
NEWS

Pair arrested for illegal possession of antiquities

Please return if found: British Museum seeks help to recover missing treasures
NEWS

Please return if found: British Museum seeks help to recover missing treasures

Police seize 31 antiquities from criminal gang
NEWS

Police seize 31 antiquities from criminal gang

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos
NEWS

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos

Antiquities found in Corinth, police says
NEWS

Antiquities found in Corinth, police says