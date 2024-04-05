CULTURE

Batsheva Ensemble postpones Athens show citing ‘safety reasons’

The performances of “Last Work: Ohad Naharin” by the Batsheva Ensemble at the Athens Concert Hall have been postponed due to safety concerns, it was announced on Thursday.

The Batsheva Ensemble is the younger wing of the larger Batsheva Dance Company, Israel’s premier contemporary dance company. They were originally scheduled to perform in Athens from April 12-14.

“We regret to inform you that we will not be able to travel to Athens for our production scheduled last year for safety reasons. We hope to reschedule our performances soon. With hope for better days and peace,” the dance company said in a statement posted on the Athens Concert Hall website.

Ticket holders can contact the Megaron box office at 210 7282333 or [email protected] for a refund.

