Final respects paid to woman slain outside police station

The funeral of the Kyriaki Griva, 28, who was murdered by her former partner outside Agioi Anargyroi police station in northern Athens on Monday night was held on Thursday in a climate of deep anguish and anger in the Church of Agios Nektarios in Ano Liosia.

The 39-year-old culprit has been remanded to a prison psychiatric ward pending trial after testifying before an investigative magistrate.

Police have come under fire for failing to assess the seriousness of the risk she faced when she reported her concerns at the Agioi Anargyroi police station. She was murdered shortly after leaving the station.

The incident has obliged the leadership of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) to proceed immediately with changes and improvements in management and protocols for dealing with incidents of domestic violence.

One of the changes being immediately promoted is the creation of safe spaces or safe houses in which victims or anyone under threat can find shelter under the responsibility of the police.

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis will hold a teleconference on Friday with officers all over the country to secure spaces for the protective custody of those who are at risk of domestic violence.

According to official data of the Citizen Protection Ministry, incidents of domestic violence have doubled since 2020. This has been attributed to the escalation of violent incidents and the increase in the number of victims who decide to report incidents of violence to prosecuting authorities.