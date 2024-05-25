Sir John Boardman, eminent British classical archaeologist and art historian, dies at 96

Sir John Boardman, the eminent British classical archaeologist and art historian, often hailed as “Britain’s most distinguished historian of ancient Greek art,” has passed away at the age of 96.

Boardman received his education at Chigwell School in Essex before pursuing Classics at Magdalene College, Cambridge, commencing in 1945. Following two years of national service in the Intelligence Corps, he embarked on a three-year tenure in Greece, serving as the assistant director of the British School at Athens from 1952 to 1955.

Returning to England in 1955, Boardman assumed the role of assistant keeper at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, marking the beginning of his enduring association with the institution. In 1959, he was appointed Reader in Classical Archaeology at the University of Oxford, subsequently becoming a fellow of Merton College in 1963. He later held the esteemed position of Lincoln Professor of Classical Archaeology and Art, succeeding John Beazley, and was awarded the corresponding Fellowship of Lincoln College in 1978. Knighted in 1989, he retired in 1994 and was thereafter bestowed the title of emeritus professor.

A fellow of the British Academy, Boardman was honored with the Kenyon Medal in 1995 and received the Onassis Prize for Humanities in 2009. Additionally, he held honorary fellowships at Magdalene College, Cambridge, as well as Merton and Lincoln Colleges in Oxford, alongside numerous other academic distinctions.

Boardman conducted archaeological excavations at various sites, including Smyrna, Crete, Emporio on Chios, and Tocra in Libya. His extensive body of work predominantly focuses on the art and architecture of ancient Greece, particularly sculpture, engraved gems, and vase painting.

In a statement, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni extended her condolences to Boardman’s family, friends and students, commemorating him as a tireless scholar who dedicated himself “to advancing classical heritage and disseminating archaeological knowledge in an accessible yet profound manner to broader audiences.”