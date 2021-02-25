Vivaldi’s Four Seasons | From February 27

Antonio Vivaldi’s timeless “Four Seasons” concertos will be available on the Greek National Opera’s streaming platform as of February 27. Recorded on December 13, 2020, this unique rendition of Vivaldi’s violin concertos is accompanied by a musical theater performance by the ‘Patari’ group with a particular emphasis on recycling and other environmental themes. The cost of viewing is 5 euros and registration is available at ticketservices.gr or tickets.public.gr and by phone from the GNO box office 213.0885.700.