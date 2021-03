Acclaimed jazz bassist Petros Klampanis, drummer Jason Wastor and Rafail Meletea on piano perform original work – including from the trio leader’s latest album “Irrationalities” – and covers on the stage of the Half Note Jazz Club, which will be streaming the gig on March 6 to 12. It costs 10 euros to watch the concert, which is available at viva.gr or by calling 11876.