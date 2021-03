Greek National Opera Ballet performances of “Human Behavior,” a collection of three modern dance performances choreographed by Ioannis Mandafounis, Ermira Goro and Konstantinos Rigos, will be available for on-demand streaming until December 31.

The performance, filmed in the Stavros Niarchos Hall at the SNFCC in February, costs 5 euros to stream and tickets can be found at the GNO’s website tv.nationalopera.gr and www.ticketservices.gr.