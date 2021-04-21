Dolphin Man | April 22

To celebrate International Earth Day on April 22, the Canadian Institute in Greece, the Hellenic Film Academy and Anemon Productions will be screening “Dolphin Man,” an award-winning documentary by Lefteris Charitos tracing the life of Jacques Mayol, the record-breaking free diver who inspired the 1988 film “The Big Blue.”

The film will be screened for free online on the online platform of the Athens International Film Festival, at online.aiff.gr. The movie will be available for 24 hours and interested parties are encouraged to sign up and pre-book a free ticket at the AIFF website.