Southeast Aegean | May 10

The British School at Athens presents University of the Aegean Professor Maria Mina in a virtual lecture on “Manifestation or Mirage? The Cultural Construction of Insularity in the Southeast Aegean,” on Monday, May 10. The academic will highlight the centrality of the southeast Aegean in prehistoric cultural phenomena with topical and wider repercussions, while also arguing that prehistoric insularity was culturally constructed. The event starts at 7 p.m. Greek time, with free-of-charge registration at bsa.ac.uk.