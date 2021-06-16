Triple Treat | Athens | June 21

The Athens Concert Hall marks Music Day with a show by three local ensembles in its garden: the Athens Classical Players, stemming from the string section of the Athens State Orchestra; Encardia, a group dedicated to exploring and propagating the music of Magna Graecia; and Chores, a choir consisting of 150 women aged 13-55 years old who perform traditional music.

For tickets and admission guidelines, visit megaron.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333