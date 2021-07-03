Giorgos Rorris | Andros | July 4 – October 3

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation will present a selection of work by renowned painter Giorgos Rorris, considered one of the greatest Greek artists of his generation, at its Museum of Contemporary Art on Andros. The foundation contacted collectors and galleries who agreed to bring the works together for a special exhibition titled “The Nobleness of Purity.” General admission costs 5 euros. For more information, visit www.goulandris.gr.

Goulandris Museum of Contemporary Art, Hora, tel 22820.224.44