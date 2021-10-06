Peter Frankopan | Athens | October 7

For its inaugural lecture in the Thalia Potamianos series on the impact of Greek culture, the American School of Classical Studies’ Gennadius Library has invited Dr Peter Frankopan to deliver the first of three talks on “Global Greece: A History.” A world-renowned historian and an award-winning author, Frankopan is a professor of global history at Oxford University and the director of the Oxford Center for Byzantine Research. His lecture takes place on Thursday, October 7, at Cotsen Hall, with simultaneous translation into Greek. All lectures are also being live-streamed on the ASCSA’s website and YouTube channel. Frankopan will be back at the ASCA on March 16, 2022, for the second lecture in the series, with the third and final one taking place in New York on May 10, 2022. For more information, email [email protected] or call 210.761.0616/620 or 698.593.3290.

ASCSA, 54 Souidias, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400